Being hospitalized can be frightening, especially during a pandemic as COVID-19 cases run rampant.
“It’s terrifying to get that diagnosis and then to actually be hospitalized. Or to be hospitalized when you don’t have COVID-19,” said Registered Nurse at Beaumont Hospital Karen Whitefoot.
Patients are surrounded by other potentially sick people. Whitefoot believes it is a stressful time to be a patient.
“It’s even more terrifying so you need the people you love; you need that support. You need your family and your friends to be there,” she said.
With coronavirus cases on the rise, hospitals are implementing visitor restrictions. Many local hospitals are only allowing visitors under certain circumstances, like late stage hospice care.
“Their families are their support systems and when they don’t have that contact on a regular basis it becomes even more isolating at a time when they’re in a critical situation,” Whitefoot said.
She said during previous surges visitor restrictions were much heavier, but this time with the vaccine in play, patients do have opportunities to have a visitor.
“We are allowing one visitor to come into the hospital to visit non-Covid patients as long as they’re fully vaccinated,” Whitefoot said.
For patients with COVID-19 and aren’t allowed visitors, Whitefoot said Beaumont is arranging phone and video calls to help their patients through these scary and lonely times.
“It’s so important in healing to have that connection with the people who love you,” Whitefoot said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.