In an emergency situation it can be hard to plan ahead.
“They just, they don’t have time to think about where they’re going to stay, they’re just focused on if their loved one is okay,” said Courtney Robishaw, Executive Director of Hospital Hospitality House of Saginaw.
So that’s where the Hospital Hospitality House steps in.
It operates essentially like a hotel; offering families who live at least 20 miles away a cost-effective place to stay while their loved ones receive medical treatment in Saginaw.
That’s something that Kathy Cibulski said has been a blessing. “I was amazed at how accommodating and comfortable I felt when I walked in the doors.”
Cibulski is from Harbor Beach and says her husband has been at Covenant Hospital for the past two months.
She said it’s a four-hour round trip that she wouldn’t be able to make every day.
“I just need to be by him to let him know that I’m here during this time,” Cibulski said.
That’s what Robishaw says the Hospital Hospitality House is all about.
“We try to help them with that, so they don’t have to worry about where they’re going to stay. They can be close on the hospital campus with their loved one and help their loved one recover.”
Hospital Hospitality House of Saginaw is hosting a Kentucky Derby themed fundraiser on May 2nd.
Tickets are $60 and include dinner and an open bar.
Break out your hats and enjoy mint juleps while giving back to their two Saginaw locations, from 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. at Horizons Conference Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.