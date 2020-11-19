Gov, Gretchen Whitmer is calling on the federal government to help unemployed workers in Michigan.
Workers along with Michigan’s democratic leaders, sent a letter to President Donald Trump and congressional leadership.
They’re pleading for swift action on a new covid relief bill, providing support to help mitigate the virus and the economic fallout it's created.
It's the latest among the governor's repeated calls to the federal government to pass bi-partisan relief legislation.
The letter highlighted the need to support Michigan’s unemployed workers.
Nearly three million and counting have applied for unemployment benefits since the beginning of the pandemic, with more than 600,000 still receiving benefits.
But 80 percent of them could soon see those benefits end when the CARES Act program expires.
“This means that if congress does not act, almost half of a million people in our state could lose access to these critical benefits, that have served as a lifeline for people and their families,” Whitmer said.
Doctor Joneigh Khaldun also identified the Grand Rapids area as the current hot spot in the state for COVID-19 with a 16-percent test positivity rate.
She also gave another stern warning about Thanksgiving, urging everyone to avoid indoor gatherings during the holiday next week.
“At the rates we are seeing in the state, it is very likely that if you are gathering for Thanksgiving, the virus will also be around the table with you,” Khaldun said.
She also revealed Michigan is now fourth in the nation for COVID-19 hospitalizations with Michigan’s hospitals at 79-percent capacity by average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.