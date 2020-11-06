COVID-19 hospitalizations are growing fast in Saginaw County.
“We’ve very quickly returned to some of the numbers we’ve had inpatient similar to the spring,” said Beth Charlton with Covenant. “When we were at the height of COVID in the community previously.”
Covenant, Ascension St. Mary’s and the Saginaw County Health Department are sounding the alarm as hospitals fill and the positivity rates of COVID in the county are soaring.
“We’ve seen a huge jump in our numbers,” said Christina Harrington from the Saginaw County Health Department. “1,161 new positive cases have come in in the last 14 days. If you look at our overall case count, we’ve been tracking since March, we’re at 4500 cases. That’s nearly 25 percent of total confirmed cases in the last 14 days.”
Saginaw County’s positivity rates usually hover around 4 percent of overall but tests the past two weeks, are around 10 percent.
“It really is true community spread,” Harrington said. “That coupled with more people going to the hospital, that’s the cause for concern here.”
“We’re constantly monitoring and making sure we do what we need to do so we can respond to the community,” Charlton said.
That’s why the hospitals and health department are asking the community to mask up and keep your guard up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.