Hospitals are preparing to receive and distribute the COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available.
The first rounds of a COVID-19 vaccine are only weeks away, and hospitals are gearing up to distribute.
Some of that preparation involves running vaccine drills.
"Our number one priority is to ensure in our organization is that we're prepared to do it safely and efficiently,” said Lydia Watson, chief medical officer at Mid-Michigan Health. “And that we've included everything like, not only preparation of the vaccine and administration of it but to have the proper tracking and monitoring."
A vaccine drill is exactly what you would expect it to be. Running through how vaccines are going to be received, stored, thawed and injected.
Mid-Michigan Health talked through their plan last week and expects to do a physical drill next week after they get their first shipment.
"We have six different hospitals, seven medical centers and so all of our preparation has been to be able to conduct this system-wide," Watson said.
The drills are intended to iron out any kinks. For example, spreading out vaccinations across several units.
"Over the last month, we actually have started to make all of our preparations knowing that likely a vaccine was gonna be delivered sometime in December," Watson said.
Mid-Michigan Health said the first shipment will include 975 doses, but they are ready for more. They have two freezers that can each hold 30,000 doses each.
