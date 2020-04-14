As COVID-9 spreads to more people in more areas, the healthcare industry is changing the way they do business.
"It has allowed physicians to connect with her patients in their homes," Cheryl Ellegood said.
She’s with McLaren Healthcare and says they are expanding tele-medicine to treat patients.
“So, in the past 10 days we have implemented the tele-health connectivity to 500 of our primary care physicians," she said.
Ellegood says doctors used to have to treat their patients from designated areas. But now doctors can treat and diagnose from just about anywhere using their phones.
Laura Kilfoyle with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says they too are expanding telemedicine, hoping to help stop the spread by reducing face to face interaction.
“A person doesn’t have to travel to a specific originating site any longer,” Kilfoyle said. “They can actually access their provider from home in order to get a telemedicine service.”
Kilfoyle says they have also temporarily opened service on the phone for people who might not have access to the internet.
“We made some policy changes with that, we also open up the provider discretion,” she said. “So, providers can be up available at other locations, and they can also determine the best location for a beneficiary to receive that service.”
While decreasing the amount of face-to-face interaction can help prevent people from getting sick, telemedicine might not be the place for treating severe symptoms of COVID-19.
“If they have severe symptoms, we asked them to go to the ER,” Ellegood said. “If they have covert symptoms, and their symptoms are worsening, go to a testing center.”
