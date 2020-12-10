Hospitals and nursing homes are preparing to receive and distribute Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine within the next week or two.
“We’ve just been doing our best to educate our staff, educate the residents and families to make sure everybody knows the risks, knows the benefits, and knows how this could protect us in the future,” said Madison Bruce, with Vicinia Gardens.
Vicinia Gardens has partnered with Walgreens to vaccinate their residents and staff. The company will send staff to the Gardens and those who are getting a shot will get in line.
Hospitals, like MidMichigan Health, got test packages earlier this week to practice receiving and moving the vaccine.
“We are now expecting to receive the vaccine probably Monday, Dec. 14 or Tuesday, the 15th,” said Dr. Lydia Watson, with MidMichigan Health.
MidMichigan does have a tentative list of who will be getting jabs first, starting with employees who are in the highest risk direct patient care units like the ICU.
The hospital has two freezers that can hold 30,000 doses each. Though they are only getting 975 at first.
“We’re getting excited. You know, it’s been a lot of preparation and like I said, one of the best messages we’ve been giving to our team is we have to be flexible and we have to be ready to pivot if things change,” Watson said.
Neither Vicinia Gardens nor MidMichigan Health is mandating staff or residents get the vaccine. Even though both of Vicinia Gardens’ facilities have been COVID-19 free, they can’t wait to be restriction free.
“This could protect all of our residents. This could be the golden ticket to sort of getting back to a new normal,” Bruce said.
