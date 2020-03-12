Hospitals are preparing for patients as the coronavirus comes to Michigan.
"One of the things that we try to do is educate the public the right things to do," Patrice Lanczak said.
Lanczak is vice president of patient services at Covenant Healthcare. She says her hospital is ready for a potential surge of coronavirus patients.
"We know what we're doing to weed out or make sure the people who have respiratory illness are being protected, our staff are being protected," she said.
Part of that protection is limiting access to people who stop by to see a friend or loved one receiving care.
"One healthy visitor for each patient,” she said. “With the coronavirus coming that may need to change."
One of those changes could result in visitors being screened at the entrance.
"That may mean a check at the door before you come in,” Lanczak said. “So, we can make sure if you do come into our four walls you are healthy."
Lanczak said Covenant is following CDC guidelines.
Same goes for Ascension hospitals.
They are restricting visitors that have the flu, cough, fever, shortness of breath, runny nose, or a sore throat.
Only two visitors per patient at a time. No visitors returning from countries within the last 14 days that the CDC has designated as level 3 warning or level 2 for novel coronavirus.
Back at Covenant, Lanczak is urging all of us to stay up to date on CDC guidelines.
She believes if we all do our part, we'll get through this.
"Right now, panic is not what we need but common sense is."
