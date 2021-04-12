Some mid-Michigan hospitals are asking people to get vaccinated as they see and increase in COVID cases.
"What we are seeing the most are shortness of breath and cough," said John Blamoun, director of critical care at MidMichigan Medical Center Midland.
He works with COVID patients. Blamoun says on average they're younger this time around. He said the number of COVID patients is up, but deaths are not.
"People are surviving. They might linger with the disease,” Blamoun said. “They might require oxygen support for a longer period of time but they are surviving."
Others at the hospital are seeing a similar trend.
"We have doubled our numbers in two weeks," Lydia Watson is the Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President at MidMichigan Health.
Watson said the number of patients is up. But that number is only half of what it was during the peak of the pandemic last fall.
"We are able to continue doing elective surgeries. We're able to continue managing all the other non-COVID patients that are being admitted into the hospital," she said.
Another local hospital is also feeling okay with where they are with patients.
"I’m very comfortable that we can handle the COVID patients," Stephanie Duggan, CEO for Ascension Northern michigan Region.
Duggan said the amount of COVID patients is up but nowhere near the peak of the pandemic last fall. Duggan says morale remains strong.
"We thought we were going to get through this, the vaccines opened up. And then to kind of have this last hill to climb. People are tired but strong because they feel like once we get through this we're going to be ok," Duggan said.
She believes the way out of this pandemic is through vaccination. Blamoun agrees. They urge everyone to get their shot when they get the chance.
"Get vaccinated. That's the least you can do for yourself and your family," Blamoun said.
