A frightening trend as COVID numbers are doubling week after week.
"We are definitely seeing an increase of total patients as well as an increase of COVID positive patients,” said Stephanie Duggan, regional president of Ascension St. Mary’s.
Healthcare leaders across Michigan and in Mid-Michigan are now appealing to residents to stop the spread of COVID-19.
'We see it in our own lobbies,” said John Fox, CEO of Beaumont Health. “People coming in and we ask them to wear a mask to do the basic protective activities and we get resistance and we have to work that through."
Providers are also growing increasingly concerned that neither the staff to care for patients nor beds to put them in will be available as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise.
"This is a controllable pathogen, if we do the basic control steps,” Fox said.
Dr. Matthew Deibel is the medical director for Covenant Healthcare. He said the hospital is already feeling a COVID resurgence.
"We are also experiencing some strain because of the increased numbers and also because the trend looks like it’s not favorable," Deibel said.
He said this is why washing your hands, wearing a mask and social distancing are of absolute importance right now.
He said staffing, surgeries and rooms could be very limited if something doesn’t change.
“I want to clarify that the virus is not weaker. We do not have a cure and we still need to take it absolutely seriously,” Deibel said.
Dr. Justin Skrzynski is a doctor at Royal Oak Beaumont.
"Our cases are ballooning," he said. "If you overwhelm the resources that we have, then the mortality increases a lot."
Healthcare leaders across the state held a meeting on Thursday to discuss what hospitals are experiencing, why they need help, and what the community needs to do to stop the uptick.
"We are trying to slow the spread, flatten the curve. So we can continue to care for our patients and the people in our community," said Tina Freese Decker, president and CEO of Spectrum Health.
Dr. Diane Postler-Slattery, with Mid-Michigan Health, said it's not just the big cities that are seeing an issue.
"This whole region is seeing an increase in cases," she said.
Postler-Slattery said most of the COVID hospitalizations are people 65 and older or people with underlying health conditions. She said hospitals are adapting to the increase in COVID in-patients.
"Have isolated units. We have expanded testing. We've got messages out to our staff. Communication on a daily basis with our staff to keep them all informed on what we're doing," she said.
Hospital leaders said they can only do so much. They need everyone to participate in slowing the second surge.
"Masks, distancing, all of those same social measures that's still the best tools that we have," Skrzynski said.
