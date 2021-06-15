The state of Michigan is weeks away from enacting cost controls on medical care for crash victims.
Critics continue to sound the alarm that this effort to lower insurance costs will cause long-term care facilities to close and force patients into nursing homes.
For decades, Michigan has required drivers to pay for the highest level of personal injury protection coverage in the event of a crash, but on July 1 insurance is changing.
“The challenge for us is we’re really not sure what we’re going to get paid. We have an estimate, but you know the law is very poorly written,” Keith Poniers, the vice president of Hurley Medical Center said.
Hospitals across the state and mid-Michigan are gearing up for drastic changes. Poniers said even though Michigan’s new car insurance law is set to start in July, there is still plenty of unknowns.
“There’s not a lot of clarity and we don’t know what’s going to happen, you know when we submit a bill, how much are we really going to get paid on that,” Poniers said.
The new law would allow motorists to opt out of getting lifetime care benefits or personal injury protection.
Opting out would mean if you’re hurt in a collision and need serious treatment or lifetime care, you’re out of luck if your benefits run out. For those who cannot pay, that could lead to a burden for medical facilities like Hurley.
“The insurance industry, very politically driven and so you know we were concerned about, you know our patients and the residents in Michigan, and you know,” Poniers said. “Yes, it gives them an opportunity to lower, or you know car insurance bills? But at what risk?”
WNEM TV5 reached out to mid-Michigan sponsors of the new law- like Senator Ken Horn to talk about concerns some residents and care facilities have with the new law- but he declined an interview about this topic.
Poniers said his hospital has been preparing for this for the past year, and while they don’t know how it’s going to turn out, he said they are still here to provide care for everyone.
“We’re still here. We still have to provide the, you know the proper care to those patients who come in,” Poniers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.