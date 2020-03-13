Many local hospitals are now enacting emergency plans in response to the virus spreading in Michigan.
"Over the last couple of days we've seen an increase number of the community members coming in with symptoms or with concern that they might have covid-19," Dr. Lydia Watson said.
Watson is the senior vice president and chief medical officer for MidMichigan Health.
The hospital has set up an emergency department testing tent as part of its emergency preparedness protocol.
Anyone who shows up thinking they may have the coronavirus will be taken to this blue tent outside of the emergency room, keeping them away from other patients and hospital staff.
"So, what we're doing is distancing the triage process because we know that social distancing may have an impact on the spread of covid-19," Watson said.
Deanna Knopp, the MidMichigan Health System director for emergency services, told us what happens when patients go inside the tent.
"A nurse triages you, documents your complaint,” Knopp said. “And then we give that information to a provider. When we were really busy a provider was in there with us last night but today has been manageable. We then feed that information to the providers and the providers determine the course of treatment."
Hospital officials tell us it feels good making sure their co-workers and other patients are protected.
“That's our primary concern,” Watson said. “We want to be as safe as possible and decrease the spread."
