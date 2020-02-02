It was a busy day of shopping, exploring downtown and enjoying delicious hot cocoa in Bay City today during today’s Hot Chocolate Hop event.
Each shop featured a specialty hot chocolate.
The Bay City Co-Op teamed up with 99 Trees to serve a vegan hot chocolate.
Organizers said that each year the event has been a hit.
"It's just a really positive event for the downtown," said Shannon Rodriguez. "Getting people out and walking around especially after sitting in the house during the bad weather we've had."
More than 100 people attended the free event.
