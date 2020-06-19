108 degrees.
“Try imagining that with a fur coat,” said Angela Miedema with the Isabella County Humane Animal Treatment Society.
That’s how hot it was inside this car.
Two little dogs were stuck inside while their owner shopped at Meijer in Mt. Pleasant.
Animal control arrived and the dogs were panting heavily.
The officer provided the dogs with water, but the door was locked. The store paged the owner several times.
Eventually they showed up insisting it wasn’t hot inside the car.
The owner was cited with cruelty to animals and the dogs were taken for medical treatment.
“If inside the car is over 100 degrees, it can be detrimental to their brain,” Miedema said. “Usually at 104 is when you start having brain being impacted.”
On the day the dogs were left in the car, the temperature was 80 degrees outside. But on the inside, we saw the thermometer read 108 degrees.
That shows you how fast these cars can heat up.
20 degrees in 10 minutes. So, if you factor that in how long it takes you to go to the grocery store, even if you grab some food or something, it can become very uncomfortable very quick.
Miedema says this is all too common. Every year hundreds of animals die from being left in the car on a hot day.
Even though you want to bring your pet with you, sometimes it’s a lot safer for them to stay home.
“Let’s try to think of our animals more this summer and prevent some deaths,” she said.
