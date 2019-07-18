If you're looking to relish an unforgettable vacation, Oscar Mayer might have just the place for you.
The wiener company is renting out their world-famous Wienermobile on Airbnb.
For just $136 a night you can spend a night in the Chicago.
Starting July 24, you can apply to rent the camper. It sleep two people and the Oscar Mayer says the fridge will be stocked with plenty of hot dogs.
Check the full listing on the Airbnb website.
