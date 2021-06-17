Hot, dry weather is pushing several parts of Michigan into “extreme” territory for fires.
“Although there have been scattered rains, rainfall is below normal and it’s dry out there,” said Paul Rogers, a fire prevention specialist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. “People cause the vast majority of wildfires, so it’s critical to use common sense and be careful.”
Fire danger is elevated from the southwest corner of Michigan into the Upper Peninsula. The National Weather Service is issuing red flag warnings for spots around the state where warm temperatures, low humidity and strong winds are expected.
Burn permits for yard debris will not be issued in several areas throughout the weekend.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources recommends Michiganders take these precautions:
• Do not throw cigarettes or matches out the window of a moving vehicle. They can ignite grass on the side of the road.
• Watch for dragging chains if you are pulling a trailer; they can create sparks.
• Always make sure your campfire is out before you leave the area. Drown it with water, stir it and carefully feel to make sure it is no longer emitting heat. Always keep a water source and a shovel nearby whenever the fire is burning. Keep campfires within a ring 3 feet or less in diameter.
• Do not shoot fireworks into the woods or into dry grass or shrubs. Spray the entire area where you are using fireworks with water before using them and again when you are done. Put used sparklers into a bucket of water, as wires can stay hot.
• When using ORVs or outdoor equipment, keep hot equipment away from dry grass or brush. Ride ORVs only on trails to avoid starting a grass fire.
For fire prevention tips, visit Michigan.gov/FireManagement.
