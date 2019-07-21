There's a new target in the clash over immigration: hotels.
Advocacy groups and unions are pressuring Marriott, MGM and others not to house migrants who have been arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.
The U.S. government has occasionally detained migrants in hotels for decades and says it might have to split up families if hotels don't help.
After the Trump administration announced plans for an immigration sweep last weekend and said it might use hotels, the big companies released statements saying they don't want their hotels used to detain migrants.
They felt pressure from their unions as well as from customers angered by recent scenes of overcrowding at detention facilities.
But some hotel owners say they'd consider housing migrants because "it's not our business to stand on one side of the debate or another."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.