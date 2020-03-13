A hotline in has been set up by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to respond to health-related questions about the coronavirus disease starting on March 14 at 9 a.m.
“As we continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our state, we want to ensure Michiganders have the information they need to stay healthy, address concerns and know where to go for the care they need if they experience symptoms,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health.
Staff cannot provide individual clinical advice through the line. If you believe you have been exposed to COVID-19, you are asked to call your healthcare provider or the nearest hospital.
The hotline will be open everyday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1-888-535-6136.
