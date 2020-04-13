Hurley Medical Center is offering a hotline to help those with COVID-19 symptoms that may need testing.
Hurley is beginning drive-through testing for COVID-19 Wednesday but Tuesday they will open their hotline for those looking to get a test.
Residents can call (810) 626-3685 starting Tuesday at noon if they think they might need a COVID-19 test.
Testing will be at Kettering University’s Atwood Stadium Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays.
Patients will need to call ahead for an appointment and meet state criteria for testing.
Criteria includes:
- Hospitalized patients.
- Symptomatic healthcare workers.
- Patients in congregate facilities with symptoms, including those at:
- Long-term care or elderly living facilities.
- Jails or prisons.
- Homeless shelters.
- Residential foster care facilities.
- Other group living settings.
- Patients age 65 and older with symptoms.
- Patients with underlying conditions with symptoms.
- First responders with symptoms.
- Critical infrastructure workers with symptoms.
