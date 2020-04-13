Coronavirus

Hurley Medical Center is offering a hotline to help those with COVID-19 symptoms that may need testing.

Hurley is beginning drive-through testing for COVID-19 Wednesday but Tuesday they will open their hotline for those looking to get a test.

Residents can call (810) 626-3685 starting Tuesday at noon if they think they might need a COVID-19 test.

Testing will be at Kettering University’s Atwood Stadium Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays.

Patients will need to call ahead for an appointment and meet state criteria for testing.

Criteria includes:

  • Hospitalized patients.
  • Symptomatic healthcare workers.
  • Patients in congregate facilities with symptoms, including those at:
    • Long-term care or elderly living facilities.
    • Jails or prisons.
    • Homeless shelters.
    • Residential foster care facilities.
    • Other group living settings.
  • Patients age 65 and older with symptoms.
  • Patients with underlying conditions with symptoms.
  • First responders with symptoms.
  • Critical infrastructure workers with symptoms.

