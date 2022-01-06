Months after Matthew Smith pleaded guilty to making a threatening phone call, the woman on the other end of that call is sharing her frustrations over the court proceedings.
Houghton County Clerk, Jennifer Kelly, is speaking out against the previously censured Davison School Board member, ahead of his sentencing for one count of malicious use of telecommunication services.
Smith was charged in July regarding a threatening phone call he was accused of making to Kelly back in March.
As part of a plea deal, Smith pleaded guilty in November to making a malicious phone call. Kelly said Smith did not uphold his end of the agreement with the prosecutor and the victim's unit at his last hearing.
Smith, after pleading guilty, did not admit to a threatening phone call. In court, he referred to it as annoying.
Kelly said his statement mischaracterizes what really happened.
"Threatened me, threatened my job, said he was looking, or seeing, the inside of my house. Looking in my windows! And at the end, after two and some odd minutes, said that he was going to poison and kill my dogs," Kelly said.
The UP clerk said because Smith did not admit to a threatening phone call and called it annoying, the agreement that was made should have been objected to by the prosecutor. She said she wrote a letter to the judge in the case.
TV5 reached out to Smith and to his lawyers regarding Kelly's statements Thursday and we have not heard back.
Smith is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday.
