A Houghton Lake man was arrested after police found a loaded handgun and meth during a routine traffic stop.
On Sunday, Jan. 20 at about 10:10 a.m. a Houghton Lake trooper stopped a car for suspected registration and insurance violations.
The stop happened on M-55 near Tower Hill Rd in Roscommon County.
The trooper approached the vehicle and identified the driver as a 28-year-old Houghton Lake man.
The traffic stop evolved into a roadside investigation and the trooper said they eventually found 52 grams of meth and a handgun which was reported stolen in Indiana.
Evidence that the driver intended to distribute the meth to several northern Michigan communities was also located, according to MSP.
The driver was arrested for possession of meth with intent to deliver, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of stolen property, and use of a firearm during a felony.
The man was lodged in the Roscommon County Jail but posted interim bond before he could be arraigned.
His arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 7 at 10:30 a.m. at the 82nd District Court.
