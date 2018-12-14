A man was arrested on multiple charges after a Michigan State Police Trooper responded to a domestic assault.
The trooper was sent to a home in Roscommon Township on Tuesday, Dec. 11.
Police said from the evidence that was found the trooper determined the 49-year-old Houghton Lake man, Tyrone Graham, physically assaulted his girlfriend.
Graham was taken to the Roscommon County Jail.
During the trooper’s investigation, he learned Graham was a convicted felon and that he kept a handgun in a safe inside the home.
Police said the trooper got a search warrant and found a handgun with ammunition inside the safe.
Graham is charged with domestic assault, felon in possession of a firearm, and felon in possession of ammunition.
He was arraigned on Thursday, Dec. 13 in the 82nd District Court with a $90,000 bond.
