A Houghton Lake man has been charged with one count of assault with intent to murder and one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder following an altercation with a family member, according to Michigan State Police.
About 5:50 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, troopers were dispatched to an assault in progress at an address on Houghton Lake Drive in Lake Township, where they found both the victim and the suspect in separate ambulances enroute to Grayling Munson Hospital.
The suspect, 22-year-old Emanuel Alexander Rivero from Houghton Lake, allegedly went to the victim’s apartment, a 56-year-old man and family member of Rivero - also from Houghton Lake, to get some pain medication. The victim refused multiple times, upon which the victim punched Rivero, police said.
The two began fighting, during which Rivero struck the victim over the head with an object and choked him, before leaving the scene, police said.
Upon entry of the residence, troopers found a large rock with blood on it.
Rivero was arrested after being discharged from the hospital and lodged in the Roscommon County Jail.
The victim was treated for facial fractures, damage to the left eye, and multiple contusions to the face. He was later transferred to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
Rivero was arraigned on Nov. 9 in the 82nd District County in Roscommon County with a bond set at $500,000. His next court appearance is on Nov. 29.
