A Houghton Lake man has been charged with multiple sex-related offenses for alleged crimes in multiple counties.
Michael Clune, 49, has been charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, five counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity, and five counts of using a computer to commit a felony.
The charges are spread between Roscommon County and Shiawassee County, and were issued by the Michigan Department of Attorney General.
"Clune is accused of using the internet to chat and meet boys under the age of 15 for the purpose of sexual pleasure Using the dating app Grindr, it is alleged Clune contacted the victims and formed online relationships. On at least one occasion, it is alleged that one relationship led to an in-person sexual encounter in Shiawassee County," the AG's office said.
While executing a search warrant at Clune's Houghton Lake residence, Michigan State Police found electronic devices. Those devices led to charges of child sexually abusive activity, the AG's office said.
Clune is currently awaiting trial in Clare County for similar charges.
In that case, Clune was charged with one count of sodomy, two counts of using computers to commit a crime, third-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a person between the ages of 13 and 15, and accosting a child for immoral purposes.
“I am grateful for the collaboration between the law enforcement agencies involved in this matter and for their outstanding work in tracking down the evidence which has led to these charges,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis and the professionals at the Clare Police Department, Michigan State Police and the investigators from my office have shown how agencies at all levels of government can work effectively and efficiently together. My office takes criminal sexual conduct charges very seriously, and it’s clear that this investigative team does as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.