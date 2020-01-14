A Houghton Lake man has been located and arrested after Michigan State Police asked for help locating him earlier this month.
MSP asked for the public’s help locating 41-year-old James Truman Glover on Jan. 7.
Glover was last seen in the Houghton Lake area east of US-127.
The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Sunday, Jan. 12 regarding footprints in the snow near a shed on Collingwood in Houghton Lake.
Deputies located Glover hiding in a shed later that evening, MSP said.
Glover was arraigned on Jan. 14 on one count of escaping lawful custody, one count of larceny by conversion, and a warrant for failure to pay child support.
He is being held in the Roscommon County Jail on a $300,000 bond.
