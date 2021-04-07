Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced a Houghton Lake man has pleaded guilty to child sex crime charges in Roscommon County.
Michael Clune, 50, pleaded guilty to one count of using a computer to communicate with another for purpose of child sexually abusive activity and one count of child sexually abusive activity.
The one count of child sexually abusive activity is a felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison and the one count of using a computer to communicate with another for purpose of child sexually abusive activity is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
“Individuals who prey upon children will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Nessel said. “I appreciate the efforts of the county prosecutors, police departments, Michigan State Police and the prosecutors in my office for their work to see this man brought to justice for multiple heinous crimes.”
According to the Attorney General’s Office, Clune admitted on the record to communicating with multiple boys under the age of 15 on the internet and coercing them to send child sexually abusive material to him. He was previously arrested for the same type of activity in Clare County.
Clune was convicted in 2004 of two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in Wayne County. He pleaded guilty in March to first-degree sexual conduct and child sexually abusive activity aggravated in Shiawassee County.
