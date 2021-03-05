A Houghton Lake man pleaded guilty on Thursday to sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13.
Michael Clune, 50, of Houghton Lake, pleaded guilty in Shiawassee County Circuit Court to one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a child under the age of 13, and one count of aggravated child sexually abusive activity.
“Clune used the internet to communicate with a 12-year-old boy and coerced the boy into meeting him. After picking the boy up from his home, Clune took him to a hotel and engaged in sexual activity with the minor in Shiawassee County,” the Michigan Attorney General’s Office said.
Clune was arrested for similar activity in Clare County. Michigan State Police became aware of other victims after forensically analyzing Clune’s computer, the Attorney General’s Office said.
A video on Clune’s phone showed child sexually abusive material and detectives determined the video was created in Shiawassee County, the Attorney General’s Office said. After further investigation, a victim was identified and Clune was charged.
“My office stands ready to aggressively enforce the laws that protect our children from harm, and anyone who violates those rules will see justice served,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “I appreciate the efforts of Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis, the Clare Police Department, Michigan State Police and the prosecutors in my office for all their work on this case.”
Clune faces additional charges in Clare County for third-degree criminal sexual conduct, sodomy, accosting a minor for immoral purposes, and using a computer to commit a crime. He also has similar charges in Roscommon County including four counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity and four counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
In 2004, Clune was convicted of two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in Wayne County. Clune will be sentenced as a habitual second offender. He will spend a minimum of 25 years in prison for the charges in Shiawassee County.
