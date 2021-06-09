A Houghton Lake man was sentenced to serve more than two decades in prison for child sex crimes.
Michael Clune was charged in Roscommon and Shiawassee counties for criminal sexual conduct involving multiple pre-teen boys. Clune pleaded guilty in both cases.
On Tuesday, Clune was sentenced on charges of aggravated child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a felony. Clune will serve between 145 months and 25 years for his charges, which run concurrently.
Clune’s sentences will run concurrently with the felonies he faced in Shiawassee County, where he was sentenced to 25 to 40 years in prison.
“This prison sentence for Mr. Clune is the result of collaborative work between several law enforcement agencies to ensure justice is served,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “My office remains committed to protecting children by pursuing accountability against those who commit criminal sexual conduct.”
A related case is being handled by the Clare County Prosecutor’s Office and is ongoing.
