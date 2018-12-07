Houghton Lake MSP trooper has close call with deer
(Source: Michigan State Police Northern Twitter)

A Michigan State Police sergeant had a very close encounter with a deer on Thursday morning.

Dash camera video shows the trooper heading down a highway when he drives pass a pair of deer crossing the roadway.

Police said it was a Christmas miracle that he didn't hit the deer.

