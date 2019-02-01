A Houghton Lake woman is charged with furnishing contraband to prisoners and domestic assault after police were called to her home twice in two days.
Michigan State Troopers from the Houghton Lake Post were dispatched to the same home twice in two days for a domestic disturbance.
The first incident happened on Jan. 15 at about 11 a.m. when it was reported that there may have been a domestic assault between a couple.
Troopers responded and completed an investigation, which will be turned over to the Roscommon Prosecutor for review.
The second incident happened on Jan. 16 at about 2:40 p.m. A 35-year-old man called dispatch to report that he had been assaulted by his wife, 33-year-old Jennifer Teachout from Houghton Lake.
After completing their investigation, troopers arrested Teachout for domestic violence.
She was taken to the Roscommon County Jail, where she was lodged in the jail. Police searched her purse and found she had a scheduled four prescription drug which was not prescribed to her.
The case was sent to the Roscommon Prosecutor who issued a felony warrant charging her with one count of furnishing contraband to prisoners and one count of domestic assault.
Teachout was arraigned in the 82nd District Court on Jan. 29.
She is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on Feb. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.