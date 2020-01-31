An hours-long standoff ended Friday night when officers gained access to a home and found no one inside.
Police were on the scene of the standoff since before 3:30 p.m. with what was thought to be a person with a weapon in Midland County.
Michigan State Police said a trooper went to a home in Coleman on Saginaw Street near 8th Street to follow up on an investigation.
State Police said the subject threatened the trooper with a knife and then retreated into the house.
There was a heavy police presence outside the home until after around 8:30 p.m.
Saginaw Road was blocked between 7th Street and Mary Street while troopers and officers worked to secure the scene.
Police believe the subject may have left the home before they established a perimeter.
Police have not identified the subject at this time.
Troopers said they are following up on leads to find the subject.
This is a developing story, we will update the story as we learn more.
