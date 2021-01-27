The chairman for the Michigan House Appropriations Committee created a COVID-19 recovery plan in hopes of helping struggling residents.
Chair Thomas Albert detailed the recovery plan to help the state financially from COVID-19 impacts.
The plan will provide $3.5 billion in state and federal funds, allow children to participate in schools and get students back in school. The plan will also bring accountability to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s vaccine distribution program, according to Albert's office.
“People across Michigan are struggling mightily because of COVID restrictions, and this plan is laser-focused on getting them the help they need,” Albert said. “The goal here is to provide much-needed hope for job providers in danger of closing their doors forever, families struggling to stay above water, and school kids suffering academically and emotionally.”
The approval process for the plan will start in the House Appropriations Committee meeting on Jan. 27. The topics will include helping struggling job providers and families, getting kids back to school, distributing the COVID-19 vaccine more efficiently and effectively.
“I have reviewed the governor’s budget request and it is off the mark by a wide margin,” Albert said. “The governor’s plan is focused on corporate giveaways and growing government. Our plan will provide hope that people might still have a livelihood. Her plan has talking points about supporting summer school – our plan actually puts forth funding to help schools make it a reality."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.