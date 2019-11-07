It was once a cute, three-bedroom house right on the edge of Lake Michigan.
But now, crews in Wisconsin are working to demolish it.
That’s because big chunks of the home have been falling into the lake since last year.
It started with the porch, and the owners got out. They ended up letting the house go into foreclosure after finding out it was going to cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to fix up.
Since then, little by little, more of the house has fallen into the lake, including some of the yard and part of the basement.
Now, the home hangs 50 feet over the water.
It had been scheduled to be demolished a few times over the past year, but the work was put off until now because of weather and equipment problems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.