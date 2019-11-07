A committee in the state house has passed a bill to eliminate Daylight Saving Time in Michigan.
When all the other states "Spring Forward" Michigan wouldn't, if this bill becomes a law.
State Representative Michele Hoitenga introduced a bill in March to exclude the state from what she called “the antiquated and unnecessary ritual of changing the clocks twice a year.”
Hoitenga said the bill passed in the House Commerce and Tourism Committee, the first step in getting it passed by the House as a whole.
The bill will now move to the House Ways and Means Committee.
