House explosion injures father, son in West Michigan

A father and his 17-year-old son were hospitalized in critical condition on Tuesday after their house in Egleston Township exploded.
The victims were reportedly in the basement when the house suddenly blew.
“I heard an explosion,” said MaryAnn VanBergen.
Everything changed in an instant. An explosion quickly decimated the house.
The two people inside were a father and son who were badly burned but are expected to survive.
“Bleeding and you could tell he had been affected by an explosion in his face,” VanBergen said. “And then the son was sitting down and he was shaking.”
Anyone in the area surely heard the blast, including one construction crew working down the street.
“Loud explosion and flames, probably a 100 foot over the trees,” said Ryan Jawor.
“I said, I’m pretty sure that was a house,” said Michael Jawor. “So we hopped down and started heading that way.”
“There were some guys disoriented and the neighbor here had pulled one of the guys out,” Ryan said. “And we were just trying to get everybody out and away from the house.”
Firefighters worked for hours to extinguish the ongoing blaze and will have plenty to sift through in search of a cause.
The house is a total loss, but it appears that life here was preserved.
“I just remember the dad saying to the son just, they’re doing what they need to do and work with them, and he said at least we’re alive,” VanBergen said.
The cause of the explosion is not yet known but authorities said there was no immediate indication of anything suspicious.
