Crews responded to the scene of a house fire at Johnson and 22nd near the border of Bay City’s south end on Monday. The home had been in one family for more than 100 years before it was sold and converted into a three-unit apartment.
“It’s disturbing, it’s distressing, it’s very sad,” Karen Preston, the former owner said.
Preston and her sister Denise Denserau watched as flames destroyed the home that had been in their family for more than a century.
“We had good memories being there as children, holidays,” Preston said.
Generations of family members lived in the home, which was designed by Preston’s great-grandmother, an immigrant from Poland.
“I had it for four or five years, and then finally sold it last year,” Preston said.
The downstairs tenant of the building said he first noticed the smoke. The fire chief said it’s a good thing he did because he got out in time.
Karey Prieur, the fire chief of Bay City Department of Public Safety said when crews arrived flames were coming out of three sides as they consumed the first flood. High temperatures and wind helped spread the flames to the basement, second floor and attic.
They were so intense, they had to put out a call for mutual aid.
“Bay City, Essexville, Portsmith, Merit, and Bangor,” Prieur said.
Everyone, including pets, got out safely, but the century old structure did not.
“It’s probably going to be a complete loss. We’re going to have a building inspector take a look at it and find out,” Prieur said.
