A family needs to find new living arraignments after their home caught fire Thursday night.
Crews arrived at the fire on Cold Spring Trail in Grand Blanc Township at about 7:07 p.m.
The entire garage was involved in the fire when crews arrived, and it started spreading to the home, Grand Blanc Township Fire Department said.
The fire department said the blaze started inside of the garage, but it’s unknown what caused it.
Two people were inside the home, but they made it out safely.
According to the fire department, the family will need to relocate as the home is uninhabitable.
Crews cleared the scene at about midnight.
A small fire inside a garage wall rekindled early Friday morning. Firefighters quickly extinguished it.
The Grand Blanc Township Fire Department was assisted by the Burton, Mundy Township, Atlas, and city of Grand Blanc fire departments.
