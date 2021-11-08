Clio firefighters responded to a house fire on N. Lewis Street early Monday morning.
Fire Chief Jim Bronson told TV-5 that the house was fully engulfed by flames when crews arrived. The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire. The owner was notified.
Chief Bronson says the house was deemed a total loss and the cause remains under investigation.
