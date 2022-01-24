Multiple fire departments were on scene of a house fire at 6177 Sophomore Dr. in Kochville Twp.
The call came in just before 1:30 a.m.
No one was home at the time of the fire and the home is being considered a total loss.
The incident is currently under investigation.
Stay with TV5 as we continue to learn more.
