Crews are investigating a fire that killed a person inside.
Around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, crews were called to a home on Swallow Drive in Hamilton Township for a fully engulfed house fire, Clare County Sheriff's Deputies said.
One person inside the home didn't survive the fire, deputies said.
Crews are continuing to investigate the fire.
