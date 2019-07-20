Investigators are trying to determine what started a house fire in Bangor Township.
Crews were sent to 4064 Dover Lane, between Kirkwood Boulevard and Shannon Lane, Saturday afternoon, July 20.
One person was inside the home when the fire started, but they were able to escape unharmed.
The garage is a total loss while the roof on the living area was severely damaged as well.
Police and medical responders are also on the scene.
