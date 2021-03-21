The Grand Blanc Township Fire Department spent seven hours putting out a fire at a home on McCandlish Road.
Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, crews were called to a garage fire at 6041 McCandlish in Grand Blanc Township. Crews arrived on scene within five minutes of the call and in that time the fire had moved from the garage to a work trailer, a boat, two vehicles and the home.
Propane and other gas cylinders that were outside the home caused explosions from the heat. Crews said the home had multiple areas in the home where fire was hidden, making it difficult to put out.
As the floor and parts of the second floor collapsed, it made it even more difficult on fire crews to put out the flame. A lot of the house is still standing but it badly damaged from smoke and water.
Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire. The nearby road was shut down while crews put of the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.