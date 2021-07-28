The Sanilac County Sheriff is investigating a house fire in Evergreen Township where the body of a 29-year-old man was found inside the home. Authorities have determined the manner of death as homicide.
The victim was identified as Frederick Allen Morris from Detroit. Deputies from the sheriff’s office are working with police from Detroit on this case.
The cause of death will not be released at this time since the investigation is ongoing. The incident is believed to be isolated at this time.
Anyone with information relating to the investigating is asked to contact the Sanilac County Sherriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 810-648-5663.
