The leader of the Michigan House says an indicted lawmaker will continue to have no committee assignments or staff under his watch after a jury acquitted him of lying to the FBI and deadlocked on attempted extortion and bribery charges.
A spokesman for House Speaker Lee Chatfield said Wednesday that "nothing has changed" with the status of Rep. Larry Inman.
Inman was charged in May with seeking a bribe from a labor union in exchange for a vote to not overturn Michigan's prevailing wage law.
Inman and Chatfield, both Republicans, met Wednesday, a day after the trial concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.