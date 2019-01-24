The leader of the Michigan House says he paid a fine of about $2,000 for possessing a loaded handgun at a northern Michigan airport last summer.
House Speaker Lee Chatfield of Emmet County says he got a 50 percent discount last week under a federal policy that gives a break to people if they pay within 30 days.
Chatfield had a gun in a bag that also contained a laptop computer. He says he forgot about the gun when he was at Pellston Regional Airport last July. He says he earlier paid a $250 fine because the gun wasn't registered.
Chatfield, a Republican, tells The Detroit News it was an "expensive mistake."
