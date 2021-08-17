Unemployment issues continue to negatively impact thousands of Michigan residents who applied for the extra assistance during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Today, we are gonna go after the unemployment issues that we've seen in the state of Michigan. This has been something that has been plaguing our state for really the last year and a half now,” Michigan House Oversight Committee Chairman Steve Johnson said.
The meeting of the committee was centered around residents' ongoing struggles with the state’s Unemployment Insurance Agency.
“Obviously, we had countless individuals trying to get unemployment benefits. The system was overrun and couldn't handle that. My office, we'd easy over 1,000 constituents struggling to get unemployment, taking weeks, months, sometimes just giving up altogether because they couldn't get those benefits,” Johnson said.
The problems include people being unable to get needed assistance and unemployment fraud that Johnson said was aggravated through decisions made by the agency.
Roughly 650,000 federal pandemic unemployment assistance claimants filed in Michigan have been asked to re-file information to make sure they’re eligible for benefits. The benefits in question are over data developed by the state, but are rejected by the federal government. Claimants throughout Michigan may be asked to pay money back.
For now, the state is giving assurances that despite asking recipients to requalify for PUA benefits, no one following state criteria will have to pay back a dime, even if they didn't qualify under federal rules.
