Former Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon has been ordered to appear before a Michigan House committee over his separation agreement.
The House Oversight Committee voted along party lines 6-3 to subpoena Gordon who left the director's job in January.
Gordon received more than $155,000 in the agreement requiring he and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer keep details confidential. The committee wants Gordon's testimony about the separation agreement on the record.
Gordon was requested to appear by the House Oversight Committee to testify. Instead, a letter was sent to committee chair Steven Johnson.
In the letter, Gordon acknowledged "reasonable disagreements" about policy issues with the governor that he characterized as "healthy," because of the "life and death" urgency of the pandemic. Gordon said in the letter he was honored to play a part in that work.
“And now we are to the point where I would like to move forward with issuing a subpoena,” Johnson said.
Gordon's letter also generated the house subpoena demanding his presence.
“I move that the House Oversight Committee vote to authorize the chair to issue and serve a subpoena on Robert Gordon to compel his testimony,” Johnson said.
Whitmer and Gordon decided in March on waiving the confidentiality portion of the agreement, pointing to greater transparency.
Under pressure from Republican lawmakers to ban the use of non-disclosure agreements, Whitmer protected the practice going forward with an executive directive. Thursday's subpoena motion passed along party lines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.