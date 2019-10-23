A new federal bill is aimed at cracking down on animal abusers.
"You can see this chain on the ground, it’s about 12-18 ft long, weighs 18 pounds. It was wrapped around the dog’s neck and coupled. And there’s nothing that says that’s illegal,” said Bill Heatly from Streetheart Animal Rescue in Flint.
He’s talking about a dog that was chained and abandoned outside, ready to give birth to puppies.
It's just the latest example of animal cruelty that Heatly has witnessed.
But help could be on the way in prosecuting abusers on the national level.
The U.S. House has passed a bill making certain acts of animal cruelty a federal felony.
The legislation is called the pact, Prevention of Animal Cruelty and Torture.
As an expert, who's out dealing with animal abuse almost daily, Heatly says this bill is a step in the right direction.
“It's illegal to do a number of things to animals, here's a long list,” he said.
It includes things like intentional acts of crushing, burning, drowning, or suffocating animals.
It also makes it illegal to film these acts.
“While it is a positive step, it doesn’t do enough,” Heatly said.
That's because this law only allows authorities to go after offenders when the violence occurs on federal property or crosses state lines.
“As the two sponsors of this bill said, it covers those areas and that’s what they have to work with right now,” Heatly said. “Local law enforcement is going to have to pick up the slack in local communities. Which kind of leaves us in the same place we were before the act started.”
He knows more needs to be done.
“I'm a firm believer that all living things are god's creatures,” he said. “We were tasked to care for them.”
