A bill to protect the LGBTQ community from discrimination has cleared one hurdle.

The legislation ensures all Americans are protected against discrimination in employment, housing, credit, education, public spaces and services, federally funded programs and jury service. 

Congressman Dan Kildee, a supporter of the bill, said in 30 states members of LGBTQ community can be fired, evicted or denied a loan based on their sexual orientation.

This bill, being called the Equality Act, expands existing civil rights law to explicitly include LGBTQ people.

The act now goes to the Republican-led Senate for consideration.

