The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation to stop the surge of abusive robocalls currently defrauding Michigan families.
Congressman Dan Kildee, Chief Deputy Whip of the House Democratic Caucus, applauded the house.
The bill was supported by both Republicans and Democrats.
“Michiganders are sick and tired of robocalls and attempts to scam people from their hard-earned money,” Kildee said.
S.151, the Traced Act, would require telephone carriers to confirm that all calls are from a verified caller before the call can be put through. It would also push the U.S. Department of Justice to take more action against robocallers. Finally, it would force telephone carriers to adopt new technology that helps prove the true identity of the callers.
“We know the number of robocalls has significantly increased and it is important to stop bad actors. This bill would finally hold more robocallers accountable and use new technologies to help curb unwanted robocalls that millions of Michiganders are facing. I am proud to have voted for this bill, and I am glad that both Republicans and Democrats came together to pass this important legislation,” Kildee said.
Last year, an estimated 26.3 billion unwanted calls were placed in the U.S., which represents a 46 percent increase in unwanted calls from the previous year.
Though some robocalls are initiated by legitimate companies, robocalls are also used by scammers to steal from consumers.
More than 22 million Americans were affected by robocalls in 2016 alone with more than $9.5 billion lost due to scams.
